Vicky Mochama and Ishmael Daro talk about everything that’s happening in your neck of the woods, if that place is Canada and all the other countries of the world. Each week, join them and special guests to get the finer details of politics, opinion — and which animals you can’t trust.
Safe Space — Season 3, Ep. 1: Andrea Horvath's Witness Protection Program and Champagne Drinking Elites
As the Safe Space podcast returns for a third season, Vicky Mochama and Ishmael Daro discuss Rob Ford's leadership win and Jagmeet Singh.
Doug Ford is the new leader of the Ontario Progressive Conservatives, and we have QP Briefing editor Jessica Smith Cross (@jessiecatherine) here to talk us through what happened at the chaotic PC convention and what Ford's win means for Ontario and the rest of the country.
Then we switch gears to talk about Jagmeet Singh and why Sikh diaspora politics is suddenly national news. Luckily, Daily Xtra reporter Arshy Mann (@ArshyMann) is here to talk us through the issue.
Follow the show on twitter @itsasafespace. Subscribe on iTunes at itsasafespace.com.
