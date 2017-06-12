Taking strides forward in the world of humane livestock farming

The controversial, high-profile pig trial in Milton, Ont., last month — where an animal activist was cleared of criminal mischief charges for giving pigs water during transport — underlines the public’s growing interest in how livestock are treated.

But what does humane livestock farming look like on a remote cattle ranch in Alberta?

This spring, Laura Laing and John Smith, partners in life and in ranching, are mixing tradition with high tech.

These modern ranchers raise more than 500 cattle on his family’s third-generation ranch, Plateau Cattle Co., in a picturesque, pastoral setting near Nanton, Alta.

Like other Canadian ranchers, Laing and Smith already adhere to national animal welfare standards and codes of practice. Canadian cattle producers, researchers, veterinarians and animal welfare advocates, among others, developed the code for beef cattle.

As well, they’re governed by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. It enforces humane standards laid out by the federal Health of Animals Act for animal transportation and processing.

All this means there’s a widely accepted animal welfare roadmap in place for ranchers to follow.

But Laing and Smith are kicking it up a notch. On their ranch, they’re taking extraordinary measures to reduce animal stress and raise their livestock naturally.

For example, they do nearly all of their cattle work the old-fashioned way, on horseback. They believe their livestock feel less stressed being moved or herded in the presence of horses (they own 14) rather than all-terrain vehicles, a modern staple.

As well, their cows are bred the traditional way, in the field, by 28 eager bulls.

And once calves are born, they and their mothers graze freely on 80,000 expansive acres of grasslands in the heart of the Rocky Mountain foothills.

There’s more. This year, Laing and Smith took an unusual step in not branding their calves with a hot branding iron.

That’s a first. Laing admits the animals will be harder to identify when they’re rounded up in the fall, or if lost or separated from their mothers.

But it’s a risk they’re willing to take for low-stress handling and higher returns.

They say a study has shown calves spared the stress of hot-iron branding gained 35 lbs. more than their branded counterparts. For Plateau’s herd, this could mean an additional 17,500 lbs. of beef.

However, Laing and Smith advocate for, and use, new technology, too.

For example, through DNA testing, they’ve been able to identify and introduce exceptional natural health, durability and quality traits into their breeding program, and ultimately into their herd.

As a result, their livestock require minimal veterinary care, especially at calving season.

And DNA tests reveal which animals provide the highest quality meat, right down to rib eye cuts. These animals will also produce more pounds of beef; they fetch ranchers much more revenue when they’re sold.

Laing and Smith are open to new ideas that improve their production practices and reduce stress for their animals.

“Ranching is about giving animals the best life and best care possible,” says Laing. “Consumer demand is growing for animals that are raised sustainably.”

The Future of Farming

Humane treatment concerns are up

Research by the Canadian Centre for Food Integrity shows 10 per cent more Canadians were concerned about the humane treatment of farm animals in 2016 than they were four years earlier. Sixty per cent want to know more about farming practices, a figure that’s remained constant since 2012.

