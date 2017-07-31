Don't forget to fill up on and recognize homegrown fare on Food Day Canada

Canadian food diva Anita Stewart thinks this country’s homegrown fare deserves its own national day of recognition.

So, she’s declared one.

Stewart, the University of Guelph’s first-ever food laureate, has crowned the Saturday of the Civic Holiday weekend Food Day Canada.

This year, that day falls on August 5. That’s when Stewart wants you to strike up the band for Canadian food.

“Paddle a canoe to the shores of a campsite and cook by a campfire, dig a roasting pit in your backyard if you have one, or relax on your neighbourhood restaurant patio,” says Stewart. “There are many ways to eat, drink and honour the people who produce our food.”

She’s been highlighting Canadian food with an annual tribute for 14 years, starting with a tribute she led to beleaguered Canadian beef producers. At the time, they were get pummeled by a BSE (mad cow disease) scare and mean-spirited sanctions at the US border.

So Stewart, an accomplished Canadian cookbook author, created the World’s Longest Barbecue, a nation-wide event to support the affected farmers.

“I said then, and I still do now, that if we don’t get behind these farmers and keep them in business, we won’t have them,” she recalls. “Then what? Wait for other countries to come and dump whatever food they have extra on our doorstep?”

She wants Food Day Canada to raise further the awareness of farmers’ role in food security, and of local food’s value.

I say it does. To me, Food Day Canada is like early Thanksgiving, with a twist.

First, it occurs at the height of summer. That’s when so much of what we eat is in its prime. Trees are lush, fields are green, the weather’s good and Canadians are in the mood for food prepared however and wherever.

And this year, as a nod to Canada’s sesquicentennial, Food Day Canada features an extensive list of 150 Canadian ingredients, a colourful, delicious mix of raw commodities and finished products.

Stewart insists there’s no pecking order — which explains why icons such as back bacon weigh in at No. 39 and maple syrup is No. 90.

Item No.1? Tap water. Homegrown popping corn cleans up the rear.

In between you’ll find edamame (23), canola oil (28), wild game (36), Arctic char (56), oysters (66), Dragon’s Breath blue cheese (77), apple cider vinegar (84), hazelnuts (95), Saskatoon berries (109), seaweed (129) and pickles (146).

That latter entry sticks in her craw. You see, Stewart is an avowed pickle junkie who struggles to find a Canadian fix outside of farmers’ markets.

“Check the label for the point of origin when you buy any food, including pickles,” she says. “Canada grows lots of cukes, but supplies them to big US processors. We have a few superb small producers but we need more.”

Indeed, there’s always room to improve. After all, who can have too much good Canadian food?

Join the Food Day Canada Twitter party August 2, from 8-9 p.m.

Look for Product of Canada labels

Don’t be misled by flashy packaging. Truly Canadian food is labelled “Product of Canada.” That indicates all, or nearly all, of the food, processing and labour used to make the product is Canadian. Such foods are grown or raised by Canadian farmers, and prepared and packaged by Canadian companies.

Is my food really local?

Wondering if your Food Day Canada menu is really local? Measure it against the Canadian Food Inspection Agency definition. It says local food is food produced in the same province in which it’s sold, or food sold across provincial borders within 50 km. of the originating province or territory.