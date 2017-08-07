There's a unique grain crop for everyone to really root for

Ever pull a weed, and marvel at the length of its roots?

Some, like dandelions, have tap roots that can reach down as much as two feet. They feel like an anchor when you try yanking them out. And for good reason: among their roles, roots keep plants in place, along with the soil around them.

So imagine plants with roots up to 10 feet long, and the soil structure that support them. That’s stability.

And stability is one of the top reasons prairie farmers are keeping an eye on the development and commercialization of a unique ground moisture-seeking grain crop commercially dubbed Kernza.

It’s been around in some form since its introduction here from Eurasia in the 1940s. It had a low profile until some 40 years later, when environmentally minded researchers identified its sustainability virtues.

Here’s what they found. Kernza plants have roots that go far deeper into the soil than anything prairie farmers presently grow. In doing so, they seek and find water reserves that would elude other crops on the often dry land.

As well, it’s a perennial crop. Just like the perennials in your garden (think hostas), Kernza needs to be seeded just once. Then, it’s there for good, providing ground cover year round, keeping soil stable below and above ground so it doesn’t erode into nearby waterways.

University of Manitoba plant scientist Doug Cattani believes in Kernza. Since 2010, he’s been working to develop varieties that can handle harsh prairie conditions.

He likes its versatility and flexibility. For example, it can be used as a forage, to feed livestock. Because it’s perennial, it’s available in the field earlier than other forages, and lasts longer into the fall and winter.

That means cattle grazing on it can stay in the pasture longer, before heading into the barn for winter. The longer they’re in the field, the better – their poop contains many nutrients that replenish the soil. And in the name of keeping food costs down, it’s cheaper for farmers to graze their cattle on pasture as long as possible than it is to supply them with feed in a barn.

Here’s more good news about Kernza for consumers – its seeds can be ground into flour and used for baking, blended with conventional wheat, or used as a feedstock for making beer.

Cattani’s tried bread, muffins and other products made from Kernza, and is convinced it can be substituted in most products that call for other grains.

Most lately, Kernza has captured the imagination of cereal giant General Mills. In the US, the company supported efforts by The Land Institute and the University of Minnesota to turn into a marketable crop, which was then given the trademarked name Kernza.

Cattani’s making progress with his Canadian breeding program. In 2019, he expects to have Manitoba farmers engaged in growing 40-50 acres of Kernza seed.

“This will initially be a high value crop, and there will be a lot of interest in it from farmers and consumers,” he says. “I’m optimistic.”

