Hold on, Santa gets the credit for my pricey gift?

Last Christmas, son London’s lengthy wish-list included a palm-sized, Sphero BB-8 Star Wars droid boasting Bluetooth connectivity, voice interaction, and holographic videos.

But it also featured a $200 price tag. “This isn’t the droid you’re looking for,” I said to him at the time, waving my hand in front of his face like Obi Wan Kenobi.

Except it was. And I was torn. Disturb the financial force by forking out cash (read: credit card) for overpriced movie merch or land the starring role in our very own staging of How The Grinch Stole Christmas.

The Big Squeeze:

Considering his mom and I live separately, the boy doesn't want for much. Ostensibly, he gets two Christmases every year and is - at least until January - an only child.

Besides, I'd already spent significant funds on gifts and didn’t want to shell out more dough.

So, like any responsible parent, I shifted responsibility squarely on to imaginary shoulders. “It's a bit pricey for Santa,” I said.

Nevertheless, I bought BB-8 that Christmas Eve at the galaxy’s most-wretched hive of scum and villainy: Bed Bath & Beyond.

Wrapping it myself, I inexplicably wrote “from Santa” on the tag, even though that bearded, red-pant-suited clown had nothing to do with it. I mean, shouldn’t parents at least get credit for the expensive stuff? Seriously, who needs better PR? The guy who purportedly delivers gifts to all the kids in the world in one night using a flying, reindeer-powered sleigh or the guy who was fifteen minutes late for his son’s school concert?

No matter. All was well Christmas morning. And I insisted he open it last. When he did, he was ecstatic, playing with it for two solid hours.

Later, he stopped me on the stairs: “Daddy, tell me the truth. Did Santa get me BB-8 or did you?”

“I did.”

He hugged me tight. “I love you, daddy.”

It was a Christmas miracle.