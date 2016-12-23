Primal movement: Harnessing the power of everyday motion

A man lifts a heavy rock with a graceful sweep, balances gently on a seashore log, then dips fluidly into a low squat, each gesture performed with precision and intention. He is part of the primal movement community, an emerging trend in health-conscious Vancouver.

Movement culture focuses on gaining a deeper understanding of the human body in terms of performance and overall health. The goal is to make lasting changes through mindful movements.

Movement108, a local movement-based strength-training studio, "focuses on form and functional movement with the goal of enabling people to lead active lifestyles outside the studio."

More from Amy Logan:

Using body weight, suspension training, and kettle bells as tools, primal movement activities tend to be floor-based. They also use a large range of motion, including "jumping, squatting, tumbling, and carrying things," said Aaron de Jong, the studio's owner and founder. Besides small group classes, personal and group training, Movement 108 has a hiking and run group.

De Jong noted that "if we focus on the daily tasks we perform, we are already living in movement: getting out of bed in the morning is a lunge, picking up your kid is a dead lift."

However, when we stop moving for prolonged periods of time, "we have to go back and practise these basic exercises so they become easy and fluid in daily life."

Vancouverites love exercise and "have mobility training on their radar" noted de Jong. It may be "gaining popularity because the exercises feel good, and people can incorporate a sense of play."

For local scientist and avid primal movement practitioner Sam Goodchild, movement culture is an extension of his interest in paleo lifestyle, an evolutionary approach to nutrition and exercise. Suffering from chronic joint issues, movement therapy has helped him "get back to basics." A mindful way of "exploring movement patterns, it helps us discover the truth about the nature of our bodies and minds, " he said.

Goodchild noted that ideas about fitness are changing since most people fail in the traditional model. "They may get somewhat fitter, but it's not a lasting change in how you are living and moving." Primal movement offers a more a natural way of moving without fear of injury.

Using the online course Gold Medal Bodies, which teaches gymnastics training, and following various primal movement practitioners, he continues to hone skills such as the deep squat. His favourite place to train is outside, using trees and rocks, and balancing on logs." Goodchild has noted improved joint health, less pain, and more strength.

Around Vancouver, Movement Studio Pilates offers Pilates and movement education. Distrikt Movement aims to "cultivate a community of people connected through movement." Moving Spirit hosts integrated movement and Pilates programs, and Pur Movement offers dance, Power Plate training and specialty therapies. Movement108 offers their first class free at the studio, and is launching the MOVR app Jan. 17.