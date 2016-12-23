Tsleil-Waututh activist rises from trauma to fight Kinder Morgan pipline

In the past several months, Cedar George-Parker has been a rising young voice in the fight against Kinder Morgan.

In late November, days before the pipeline expansion was approved by Canada, he stood with his grandmother Amy George at Vancouver City Hall to speak to several thousand people who gathered to protest the project.

Before that, the 20-year-old spoke out at several other rallies against fossil fuels in Vancouver, standing with friends and family members.

More from Cara McKenna:

He comes from a family of activists, but he said what drives him is having seen other’s suffering firsthand -- and experiencing it himself.

“Every day I’m moving forward, and every day I’m learning more, because I love to learn,” George-Parker said in a recent interview with Metro.

“I’m going to keep saying no to Kinder Morgan.”

George-Parker, whose father is from Tsleil-Waututh Nation and whose mother is from Tulalip Tribes in Washington, recently moved back to Vancouver fulltime. He plans to stay as long as it takes to fight the pipeline.

But in October of 2014, things looked a lot different for George-Parker. He was on a lunch break at his high school near Tulalip when his life was turned around by a deadly shooting.

A freshman student brought a gun to Marysville Pilchuck High School and killed four students, then himself.

The incident began a cycle of destruction for others at the school, and triggered more deaths from either suicide or drugs and alcohol.

“After that, I really just couldn’t [cope], so I guess I just started drinking a lot,” reflected George-Parker.

“There were a lot of people dying and I just didn’t really know how to handle it.”

It was at his cousin’s funeral that he realized he had to make a change, or else he would be next.

“I called my dad and said ‘look, I’m going to end up in jail, killing somebody or dying,’” he said.

“I decided to change my life.”

In the summer of 2015, his father Rueben George, a prominent anti-pipeline activist from Tsleil-Waututh, took him to the tarsands in Alberta.

“[When I was there] I talked to a lady, I heard her story, and she told me about how devastating the oil has been to her and her family,” George-Parker said.

“Seeing someone’s tears like that really got to me.”

Since then, George-Parker has taken numerous trips worldwide where he’s learned from others and spoken out himself.

Before Kinder Morgan escalated, he was in New Zealand on a cultural exchange, and joined Standing Rock land defenders in North Dakota. He’s also spoken at the United Nations.

Now, he plans to keep fighting for change -- something he now knows it always possible.

“No matter how bad it got I never lost hope,” he said.