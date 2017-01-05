Baby arrives two weeks early -- more proof that newborns are an inconsiderate bunch

If there’s a universal truth about babies, it’s that they’re an inconsiderate bunch.

And so it went with our own little impatient bundle of joy who, last Thursday, decided she wasn’t keen to wait for her January due date and embarked on the long, arduous process of moving out of her tiny one-womb apartment more than two weeks early.

It must run in the family; eight years ago my son arrived three weeks ahead of schedule.

I’ll never forget holding him for the first time.

I was terrified.

The Big Squeeze:

There I was, a 37-year-old who’d never changed a diaper, suddenly responsible for another human life.

That first nappy swap? Clumsy. The second? Slightly less so.

On my first all-day solo-parenting shift, I couldn’t get him to stop crying. Almost in tears myself, I called my mom.

“I don’t know if I can do this,” I said.

“Of course you can,” she said, talking me off the ledge. “You just have to figure out why he’s crying.”

Once calm, I did: his bottle’s rubber nipple has become clogged and so, even though I’d been “feeding” him, he wasn’t getting any milk.

A few months later, for non-milk-related reasons, my relationship with his mom ended amicably and I moved into a small bachelor apartment where, half the week, I was on my own with a baby.

No matter - I’d embraced fatherhood.

Was I a natural? Not a chance. But here’s the thing: there’s a difference between not being good at something and an unwillingness to get better.

That means making mistakes.

Practice doesn’t make perfect, but it’ll make you capable, every time.

On Thursday, Dec. 30, after a 12-hour active labour, partner Suzy delivered like a champ: daughter Dylan arrived at 5:28 a.m.

Shortly afterwards, I held her for the first time.

I got this.