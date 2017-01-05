Cob construction in Vancouver brings builders back to earth

Covered head-to-toe in mud, a group of workers stand back to admire the graceful beauty of newly formed cob walls; a fanciful shed with a green roof serves as a beacon to environmentalists and dreamers alike. Cob structures, built mainly from a mix of water, sand, clay and straw, are gaining ground with innovative thinkers.

Cob, the English term for mud building without the forms, is firm enough to build with but soft enough to shape in creative ways.

An ancient technique, it's seeing a modern resurgence. And it's catching on in Vancouver and environs.

At City Farmer's demonstration garden in Kitsilano, a cob garden shed featuring a green roof with curved, textured walls creates a focal point in the garden. Stanley Park Ecology Society replaced an aging popcorn stand with a cob building. Built by more than 200 volunteers, it has a green roof, reclaimed Douglas fir roofing beams, and is used for various fundraising events. UBC Farm has a cob hut, lounge structure and oven that host numerous classes and workshops.

Just off the beaten track, a growing number of cob building workshops are on offer. Pam Carr, an artist, teacher and musician, is currently constructing a cob house on Mayne Island.

"The idea of building a cob house came to me organically as I was interested in sustainable housing," she said, noting she first heard abut the earth ships being built in the States. After delving further, she discovered a whole cob community, attending several longer workshops, and eventually decided to build a cob home. After meeting with Elke Cole of Cobworks to collaborate on the design, Carr soon began the process of clearing the land and creating her own work of art.

Set on a hillside, Carr's 1300 square-foot cob home has a vaulted area over the kitchen. The bottom floor, complete with radiant floor heating, is made entirely from cob, and the upper half floor from traditional wood framing construction. Windows of all shapes and sizes are formed using bottles and large glass jugs, and coloured glass is found throughout the house.

For Carr, the appeal of cob lies in "the curving nature of the corners, and the warmth and feel of the material." She loves "the community that comes together as the house is built, the fact the walls breathe and we are using lots of local and recycled materials."

Working with friends, family, and community, Carr has slowly but surely shaped her own dream.

The Mud Girls, an all-women, natural building collective offering cob building services, workshops, and work parties where they share natural building skills and work on a natural structure, have been central to the project. After Carr got in touch with them, they set up several workshops and crew building sessions at her home last summer.