The Federal Store is a new neighbourhood favourite in Mount Pleasant

For anyone who has lived in the Mount Pleasant area, the Federal Store was that little grocer in the middle of a residential area where you’d grab some milk and stale liquorice. It was convenient, but not special.

When it closed, long-time Mount Pleasant residents, Collette Griffiths and Christopher Allen saw an opportunity to reinvent the store into a neighbourhood café and two days later signed the lease. Now they’ve recreated the Federal Store (2601 Quebec St.) as a 16-seat café, eatery and speciality grocer with a simple yet excellently executed menu.

More from Abby Wiseman:

Like the Marché St. George or the Mighty Oak, the Federal Store’s is one of those wonderful grandfathered in spots where the city allows a commercial business on a residential street. When done well these little spots really serve as a gathering place where neighbours meet one another.

Griffiths and Allen did a complete renovation of the space, turning it into a warm and clean environment with an open kitchen and sitting nook for the casual sippers (where you may also meet Griffiths parents on any given day).

I tried the Cardamom Bun, Lemon Tart, Ham and Cheese Sandwich, and Avocado Toast.

The Avocado Toast was the standout dish for me. I don’t tend to get excited about avocado or toast, but when Allen placed the dish in front of me, my eyes feasted. Served on fresh sourdough with a generous helping of mashed avocado, sprinkled with lime, mint, feta and chili flakes the toast was refreshing and the hint of chili lingered on the tongue. This is avocado toast I’d go back for.

All the bread served at the Federal Store is made in house, which is currently a trend in Vancouver, and a trend I’m happy about. The Ham and Cheese Sandwich comes in full size or half size and features aged white cheddar and ham. The aged cheddar slightly overpowered the ham – it was more cheese and ham, than ham and cheese – but as a huge fan of sharp cheese, I’m totally okay those ratios.

The patisserie was fantastic. The Lemon Tart to me is a standard to judge other baking and this one was perfect. It was sweet, but not too sweet, sour, but not too sour and buttery in the best way.

The Cardamom Bun is a spin on an un-iced cinnamon bun, but with cardamom. The pastry was crispy on the outside, yet tender on the inside and the cardamom was fragrant, but not overpowering and hit me in the comfort spot.

The Federal Store is a great place for a casual coffee or lunch with a friend. Griffiths and Allen bring a truly Mt. Pleasant spirit about it and I can see this becoming a local favourite where neighbours can come together.