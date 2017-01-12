On the menu: Penne pasta with chorizo and a dash of frustration

Feature
The Big Squeeze: The curse of the hot school lunch -- what do you mean you didn't eat it?
It’s still dark when my alarm goes off. I’m tired - but not because there’s a newborn in the house. It’s because I stayed up late to watch “one more” episode of The OA on Netflix.
Should’ve gone to bed earlier. I curse.
Shower.
I get dressed. Lay out underwear, socks, shirt and jeans for son London.
He’s still sleeping. Diagonally, with one arm stretched out towards the headboard, the other pointing at the kicker.
Deader than disco.
“London - get up.”
He stirs.
“Let me guess - school,” he says, squeezing scorn from each syllable.
“Your clothes are on the bed.”
I go downstairs to make breakfast, realizing on approach that last night’s dinner dishes are still in the sink.
I curse. Do dishes. Make London toast and blend a fruit-shake for myself.
For my lunch, I toss a salad.
Back upstairs, London sits next to his clothes. Progress. I give him a hand putting them on because he’s eight and if I don’t he’ll be late for high school in 2021.
“Could I get a hot lunch today?” he asks.
It’s 8:30 a.m. and I’m boiling penne rigate. Then frying chorizo, adding vegan butter, salt, pepper, Parmigiano Reggiano and parsley. I toss it all into a Thermos and throw that and his water bottle into his backpack.
We trudge back upstairs to brush teeth. Then say goodbye to partner Suzy and daughter Dylan. I kiss baby on the forehead. She’s sleeping, no doubt exhausted from another night’s worth of peeing, pooping and puking.
Suzy is happy, even though she might never sleep again.
I drop London at school. It’s 8:59.
Now coffee, a 45-minute commute then a glorious eight hours of work.
My parents get London at school and, after work, I drive 40 minutes to the YMCA, where he has weekly swimming lessons.
“He has math homework,” my mom says.
“How was lunch?” I ask as we get into the car.
“Wasn’t hungry,” he says.
I curse.