Cold-pressed juice for a healthy reset

A new year is the perfect time to reset and start afresh, and an ever-expanding array of cold-pressed juice companies offer health-conscious Vancouverites plenty of opportunities to detox and rejuvenate. From health shots to full cleanses, fresh-pressed juice has never been more popular.

The Juice Truck, The Juice Box, Krokodile Pear, The Juicery Co, Radicle Juice,

Sejuiced, Leafy Box, and Glory Juice Co. are just a few of Vancouver's juicy offerings.

Proponents claim that cold-pressed juice, created using a hydraulic press, has a multitude of health benefits. The Juice Truck co-founder Zach Berman pointed out that the lack of fibre in cold-pressed juice "allows your body to assimilate the nutrients more quickly," and the process helps retain the largest amount of "live enzymes and nutrients." Cleanses offer detoxifying benefits, giving the body a break from unhealthy food, dehydration, environmental pollutants and excess.

Berman suggests the abundance of cold pressed juice in Vancouver reflects the city's active lifestyle, "a city of health seekers, hikers, cross fitters, Seawall walkers, and weekend warriors."

A year-long backpacking adventure Berman took with business partner Ryan Slater set them on the "path to juice." Snowed in on Nepal's Annapurna Circuit, they noticed the locals drinking a vibrant orange drink which turned out to be juice from seabuckthorn, a local berry grown at high altitude. This discovery, coupled with the ubiquitous juice carts of India, blossomed into " a passion for local remedies and superfoods." A year later, after returning to Vancouver, they were inspired to launch The Juice Truck.

Working with Feed Life, they have created a variety of juice cleanse options, "each built with a specific function, and designed with enough calories to support you through a day."

The Juice Truck also offers a plant-based food menu, and a line of in-house supplements, from pine pollen to juice truck smoothie mixes. Berman likes his juices green, his favourite being "kale with spinach, chard, cucumber, cilantro, parsley, lime, orange, ginger, and turmeric with a little bit of fresh peppercorn mixed in."

Partnered with SPUD delivery, The Juice Box offers a variety of juice shots, nut milks, and cleanses delivered to customers, and available at various Be Fresh markets and cafes. According to brand ambassador Keith Aikman, the Juice Box aims to bring health to the people and "make it easier to give them a fresh restart." After doing a Juice Box cleanse himself, he felt reinvigorated.

Their products are entirely organic, with nothing added, " the best, highest quality juice you could imagine." Cleanses with names like the Chief and the Grind range from beginner to advanced. All come with a cleanse card designed by a nutritionist listing the order in which to take the juices as well as their nutritional benefits.