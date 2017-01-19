Despite resistance, Squamish youth forges path to reconciliation

When Adina Williams of Squamish Nation was in Grade 10, she was asked to introduce her community’s territory before a graduation ceremony in North Vancouver.

It was her first time speaking in public, but people were so thankful for her presence at the event that it launched many other opportunities for Williams to educate people about her nation.

Since then, Williams, 20, has since been an informal youth ambassador for her community on the North Shore -- speaking about reconciliation at several high schools and events. She’s even led professional development sessions for teachers and administrators as part of a wider push to incorporate Indigenous learning into mainstream education.

More from Cara McKenna:

It’s often not comfortable or easy to break longstanding barriers, but Williams is one of many Indigenous youth who are stepping forward to lead the way.

“Reconciliation and this kind of work is so important to me, because I recognize that these are opportunities that my parents didn’t have,” said Williams, who is an intergenerational survivor of the residential school system.

“Indigenous peoples are really starting to come out and share more of who they are.”

In the past several months, Williams has facilitated reconciliation workshops with young people in Vancouver as part of a new role as a youth leader with a charity organization called Canadian Roots Exchange.

She has also been recognized at the University of British Columbia, where she’s working towards going to medical school.

The director of UBC’s First Nations House of Learning recently acknowledged her when the institution announced it was opening an Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre.

The centre, now under construction, is something Williams said she “holds close” and sees as a positive sign for the future.

“If people want to be serious about reconciliation, working with the local Indigenous communities is really integral to that,” she pointed out.

Williams added, however, that sometimes it feels one-sided. Once, a parent at her high school had watched her do a territorial welcoming and decided to tell her nobody cares about the work she’s doing and to just “forget it.”

“It really changed my perspective in a way ... I began to realize that not everybody is going to appreciate this,” she reflected.

“It didn’t bring me down in a way that I wasn’t going to do the work anymore. If anything it motivated me to do more and maybe try my best to further educate people on why this work is so important.”

Despite resistance among some, Williams said she’s noticed many other youth blazing trails in reconciliation work -- particularly her peers at Squamish Nation.