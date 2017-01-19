Minding my son’s pees and cues

Sh*t happens. And since daughter Dylan arrived three weeks ago, it's happening a lot.

But, for now, I’m talking sit.

My son can’t stand peeing. Not that he’s opposed to the act – he just doesn’t care to be upright during it. In fact, of necessity and under protest, he’s only stood to pee a handful of times in eight years.

The first time was on a camping trip when he was three. With no outhouse nearby, options for number one were two: hang out in the woods or pee in the pants. The call of nature foiled by nature itself. He was not happy about it.

The Big Squeeze:

Anchored by my arm, he dropped drawers, arched back and thrusted hips while I tilted him just enough to dribble directly onto his shoes.

A year later, in India, we were exposed to what might have been the foulest toilet in the country. And, if you’ve ever had to hit the head in any of Old Delhi’s decrepit depositories, then you know that’s a tough title to claim.

With help, he hung over a six-inch hole that hadn’t taken a bullseye in years.

The procedure took less than a minute; afterwards, he lectured me on the merits of sitting for nearly five.

Then, in kindergarten, an older boy derided his relatively long goldilocks and peeing mode. When told about it later, I didn’t bother broaching vertical integration – I simply asked if he wanted to cut his hair. “No,” he said. “I like my hair.”

So, at five-years-old, not afraid to put his foot down. Just never at a urinal.

Last summer on a gruelling hike, he again indicated a need to go. The trees had started to wildly whip in the wind and I’d just decided to seek shelter when a big fir snapped, shaking us and the forest floor.

I suggested expediency, aiming him downhill to avoid runoff.

Unfortunately, that meant into the wind. And onto my hand.

Nobody’s ever pressured him to stand. It’s his business and I’ve adopted the neutral-parenting practice of ensuring that the seat is clean, secure and in the downright position.

But that all changed recently when my son sauntered into the bathroom and, without a word, unzipped and peed – standing up. Afterwards, he simply flushed the toilet, washed his hands and exited the room as coolly as he’d come in.

Standing by while brushing my teeth, I felt a flush of pride. For my son had finally turned that figurative corner. With two firmly planted feet he’d taken the first step on that long and winding road to becoming a man.