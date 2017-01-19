The Pie Shoppe re-opens in new location in East Vancouver

Sister bakers Stephanie and Andrea French re-opened their beloved pie shop in a new location, new neighbourhood and a whole lot of new space.

What’s not new is their delicious sweet and savoury pies made with imaginative local ingredients and a whole lot of love.

The new Pie Shoppe is now located at 1875 Powell St. in a sweet historic building. The sisters worked tirelessly on re-creating the space into a bright, beautiful and cozy neighbourhood haunt. Just the kind of place you want to spend a Saturday afternoon catching up with friends over pie and cappuccinos.

Food Notes:

I tried three different pies – because I’m a glutton for pie – and the one that tops my list is the Amaro and grapefruit. Amaro It is an Italian herbal liqueur commonly used as an after dinner digestif, and more commonly used in a Negroni cocktail.

True to their mantra of keeping ingredients local, Stephanie and Andrea used a local Amaro by The Wood Spirits Co., distilled with North Shore ingredients. When I asked the two were eager to bring out a bottle and let me have a whiff of the good stuff. I was tempted to pour a glass and call it a day.

Naturally, a good pie starts with a great crust and the crust on every pie I tasted was perfect. Flaky, flavourful, with just a hint of sweet aftertaste. The grapefruit and Amaro custard was sweet and a little bitter from the grapefruit, which is my favourite contrast, and the Amaro came through in the end with that little punch of alcohol that made it interesting to the palate. Delicious.

The second pie was their staple chocolate pecan ganache. This pie reminds me a lot of butter tarts at Christmas, but better, because there is chocolate. Once again a beautiful crust set the foundation for the sweet, buttery and caramelized flavours of the filling. The ganache and pecan rest on top, breaking up the sweetness with earthy nuts that hit me right in the comfort zone.

Third was the savoury beef and chipotle pie turnover. The quality beef was seasoned to perfection, but not too spicy and let the onions really come through. The pastry was tender, but still stood up while I chomped down on the delicious pastry pocket.

I stood and ate and chatted with the sisters for darn near an hour. There was no pretentiousness, no ego, no hurry. Just two sisters making great pies for the people in the neighbourhood or taking Powell home from work.