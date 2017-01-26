Decolonizing Canada 150: Vancouver’s culturally focused festivities take shape

Before the Women’s March in Vancouver last weekend, Rhiannon Bennett spoke to thousands about her discontent towards the Canada 150 festivities.

Bennett, a member of Musqueam Indian Band, shared that, like many Indigenous people, she has a heavy heart knowing the country is celebrating 150 years of colonial occupation of native lands.

“What do we do going forward? We need to put our Indigenous people at the front and center of our issues,” Bennett said.

“It’s important that we frame things in a way that works toward reconciliation and moving forward in a good way.”

As events around Canada’s 150th anniversary year take shape in Vancouver, the people planning the celebrations say they’ve heard that message clearly.

Though the city is taking part in the national festivities, it has refocused its events around local Indigenous culture, and retitled them “Canada 150+” -- adding the plus sign to acknowledge time before contact.

Marnie Rice, a cultural planner with the city, said the city began talks around the celebrations with Indigenous leaders and residents in 2015 in attempt to plan an event that everyone would enjoy.

“A lot of Indigenous people were saying ‘I’m not interested in celebrating 150 years of colonization,’” Rice said.

“We feel really proud that we’re listening to our citizens and taking into account what we’ve heard. ... People really wanted to try to decolonize Canada 150.”

The three “signature” events being hosted by the city this summer are a canoe festival, an arts and culture festival and a walk for reconciliation -- though various community-hosted events around Indigenous art and culture have already begun.

Rice said the city previously received permission from the leadership of Vancouver’s three First Nations: Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh, while two of three have signed statements of cooperation. The third is imminent.

Squamish Nation Hereditary Chief Ian Campbell said his community’s leadership signed on to participate in the refocused events to build relationships.

He said he’s most looking forward to the canoe festival, which will see the city host Tribal Canoe Journeys paddlers coming from Campbell River. The annual canoe event has typically stayed within Indigenous communities.

“That’s something most Vancouverites ... have not really participated in,” Campbell said.

“I think we’re starting to look into the layers of Indigenous cultures and how they’re still alive today and actually thriving.”

Rice said she hopes the celebrations will bring people together.

“It really is meant to be an entry point for people to learn from each other and to come together to celebrate their cultures,” she said.

“Everybody is invited to these events.”