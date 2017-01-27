Poké takes over Vancouver

It’s official. Poké is big in Vancouver.

Ryan Mah saw the poké trend head up north from Hawaii to California and decided that if poké is going to be the next big thing, then he is going to bring a chef’s touch to the raw fish salad.

He opened Pacific Poké at 625 Main St., offering bowls of really fresh tasting fish with non-traditional pairings, like kale salad.

Mah’s theory on why poké is blowing up right now is because it’s actually quite inexpensive to open a poké shop. Nothing is cooked, so there’s no need for expensive fan systems, stovetops or grease traps. In a city as expensive as Vancouver, keeping capital costs low is every restaurateurs dream. My theory is that we’re already obsessed with sashimi, so we might as well put it in a bowl.

I tried two dishes at Pacific Poké, the Cali and the Keefer. I went quite plain Jane on the bowl and opted for the basic sushi rice option, but next time I’ll be sure to mix it up and try the kale or quinoa salad base.

Usually I have a stand out, but I liked both dishes equally for different reasons.

The Keefer was served with ahi and albacore tuna negitoro, avocado, nori, fresh wasabi peas, mixed herbs, classic sesame shoyu dressing and lime juice. The creamy textures of the tuna, avocado and crushed fresh wasabi peas combined with the slow burn of the wasabi spice made the dish warm in flavours and high in richness. It’s comfort poké; made for a rainy Vancouver day.

The Cali, with spicy salmon, crab and shrimp, pickled red onion, avocado nori, green onion, sprouts and drizzled with spicy mayo, was the opposite of the Keefer. It had a tangy zip with a more forward spice that made it energizing. This is the bowl for sunny days, or for days when you want to pretend it’s not miserable out.

Also featured at Pacific Poké is the their house made strawberry lemonade and Coco Panda beverage made with young coconut and pandan leaf. The Coco Panda tasted the best with both the dishes, adding more creaminess to the Keefer and calming down the heat of the Cali.

They also serve poké paninis and an awesome looking miso mushroom soup, that I’ll have to get next around.