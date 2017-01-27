When deuces are wild

Welcome to the apoocalypse.

Yes, beautiful month-old daughter Dylan loves to blast dookies. And, while her high-frequency evacuation is reportedly perfectly normal, what seems unusual is how much we’re having to shell out for diapers.

Partner Suzy’s godmother generously provided a six-month subscription to a diaper service. But cloth turned out to be a pain in the butt; so we canceled in favour of disposables.

Sh*t move? Damn straight.

Now we’re using a brand that claims its diapers are super-absorbent, eco-friendly and made with “naturally derived, plant-based, sustainable materials.”

Also touted: no harsh chemicals such as chlorine, latex, dioxins, PVC, heavy metals, silicones and phthalates - with a reduced amount of sodium polyacrylate (SAP), the absorbent gel used in other brands that makes a single diaper capable of carrying a beer keg’s-worth of pee.

All great, but soiled nappies still end up in the trash. Costly for the planet and, at $17 plus tax for a pack of 34 (size newborn), for the wallet, too. If you consider that an average baby can go through 8,000 of them from birth until potty training, well, I’m going to require a third job.

Regardless, most of the cleanup is being handled by Suzy, who has embraced her new role as mom and, between abundant feedings, tirelessly changes all of those diapers. And does so with a blissful smile.

My daughter appreciates it. So do I.

That’s not to say I won’t get my hands dirty. Sure, it’s been six years since I’ve changed a diaper, but really it’s like riding a bike - except now it’s got girl parts. (Wipe away from the lady bits! Wipe AWAY from the LADY BITS!)

“Did you ever think you could love something that craps so much?” I asked Suzy earlier this week.

“Yeah,” she said. “It means she’s working right.”