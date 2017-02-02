Lisalou's Chocolate Bar: Vancouver's pursuit of delicious chocolate ends here

While purchasing some truffles at Lisalou’s Chocolate Bar the woman behind the counter said something that resonated with me, “I wanted life to be delicious, so I became a chocolatier.”

Wanting life to be delicious is an undertaking we should all pursue and trying Lisalou’s beautiful chocolate’s moved me one step closer to that goal.

Lisa Gardin is a pastry chef-turned-chocolatier who learned the craft from well-known Vancouver chocolate maker, Thomas Haas. She spent much of her 15-year career working abroad from Calgary, to Tokyo, to Dublin. She opened Lisalou’s – a nickname her father gave her – at 1007 Main St.

The most eye catching products in her shop are her selection of chocolate bars, many named after people she knows – Ruth is her grandmother – and some to signify the ingredients – like Pete, which features pretzels and Mark that features marcona almonds.

A sucker for lemon, I tried the Lily vegan chocolate bar ($5) made with lemon, rice crisps and coconut. I loved the texture of the rice crisps and the lemon was subtle and not too sweet.

After the chocolate bar I moved on to the truffles. My initial impression is that they looked like paintings with a brush of gold here and a drizzle of pink there.

First up was the passionfruit truffle. Passionfruit is sort of a rare flavour for me, not something I have all the time, so getting a mouthful of the bright, tropical fruit, mixed with the dark chocolate shell, sent my tastebuds soaring. It was pure tropic pleasure on a cold winter day.

The caramel apple was nicely balanced with a green apple mixed with a nice cinnamon finish. The salted caramel fell a little flat for me. It was subtle and I wanted more of those caramel flavours to come through.

If I’m given a box of chocolates, I usually leave the orange and raspberries ones behind. I just don’t like them. Lisalou’s has changed my mind and I can now say I like raspberry and mandarin chocolate, at least I like hers.

The fruit jelly in the centre had a crystallized texture that gave it a glittery look. Don’t just pop it in your mouth, bite in half and see for yourself. The fruit didn’t taste too sweet or fake, and the slight bitterness of the chocolate cut out the sugar and left a clean finish in the mouth. I’d eat them again, I really would.