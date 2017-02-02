Buy the ticket, take the ride

Never been much of a gambler - at least in the literal sense of the word - though I’ll occasionally buy a lottery ticket if the jackpot hits $50 million.

Never won more than two bucks. Which is why I’m pecking at a keyboard in Kerrisdale instead of pounding-back bespoke cocktails on a private island in Polynesia.

This does not bode well for my eight-year-old son, who already has strong views on wealth and employment.

To wit: he wants to be rich, but isn’t keen on getting a job.

Like, ever.

This is why, as a lark, I stuffed a pair of Set for Life lottery tickets into his Christmas stocking.

I know what you’re thinking; but I’m a glass half-full kind of guy so instead of warning him on the dangers of gambling, I asked him what he’d do if he won.

“How much will I get?”

“Well, you can win $1000 every week for 25 years,”

I said. “Or you can take a one-time payment of $675,000.”

“That’s a lot of money!”

“And it’s tax free.”

“What does that mean?”

“Well, when I get my pay cheques every two weeks,

I have to give a percentage of what I earn to the government. It’s called income tax. It pays for things like national defence, healthcare, education, and the police.”

“Oh, man,” he said, “I hate taxes.”

“Me too, pal. But good news: You don’t have a job.”

“And I’m going to win Set for Life.”

“Sure. But there’s some bad news, too. You’re too young to gamble. The rules say you have to be 19 or older.”

“So I’m not too young to gamble,” he said. “I’m too young to collect the winnings.”

“Don't worry," I said. "You scratch - I’ll collect the winnings.”

“That’s not fair. What’s the point of playing if I never win anything?”