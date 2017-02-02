Immersive, transformative experiences abound in B.C.’s growing Indigenous tourism sector

Paddling up mountain-encircled inlets in long canoes, drums keeping time, voices rising and falling; feasting on homemade bannock and roasted bison at a First Nations-run restaurant; spending the night at a hotel featuring fair trade Indigenous art, and a rooftop sweat lodge. Indigenous tourism offers a chance to explore the city through a rich cultural and historical lens.

"We are definitely seeing an increase in Aboriginal tourism," said Paula Amos, manager of regional initiatives and communications at Aboriginal Tourism B.C.

Amy Logan:

"Our research says that one in four B.C. visitors is looking for an Aboriginal experience," said Amos. People yearn for an "immersive, transformative experience." Aboriginal Tourism B.C. aims to educate visitors and help make developing businesses market ready.

"There is a lot to explore and think about," said Amos, adding that the organization wants to raise locals' awareness of the rich cultural diversity in their own backyard.

Dennis Thomas, business development manager for Takaya Tours, an ecotourism company, described their tours as "a very unique cultural experience."

They offer canoe and kayak expeditions in the waters just off Vancouver; participants learn about Indigenous culture as they paddle up scenic Indian Arm, listening to traditional songs and stories.

For Thomas, the experience of sharing his culture helps him feel more balanced in his urban life, and brings him closer to his roots.

"I can sing my songs and hear the history of my people. It enriches me in a different way," he said. A member of the Tsleil-Waututh Nation, he notes, "I love my job. It connects me to my ancestors."

Aboriginal tourism is very important to the economy, Thomas pointed out, contributing jobs and tourist dollars.

Takaya Tours' demographic includes a wide variety of school groups wanting to learn about Indigenous culture and international visitors from all over the globe. Corporate and custom tours are popular too, offering guests the "capacity to learn, and hands-on experience-- team building while learning about First Nations’ history and culture," said Thomas.

His own favourite tour is the multi-day, overnight program, which takes participants from a populated area into the remote wilderness of Indian Arm, surrounded by nature, "like it used to be 1,000 years ago," noted Thomas. "You can visit pictographs made by my ancestors. It gives another context, an authenticity."

NISGA'A NEW YEAR: