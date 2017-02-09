The ultimate antidote to the day's troubles

Let’s hit pause. It seems we’ve reached that part of the movie where large groups gather around public televisions and just watch - collective mouths agape - as the world slowly descends into turmoil.

My social streams have swelled into rivers of rage. Everybody’s shouting; and the stupidity is deafening.

Suddenly, I’m yearning for cat memes. And I hate cat memes.

What the hell is going on?

The Big Squeeze:

I’m online a lot. As someone who makes content, it’s part of my job. And I love reading, watching and sharing inspiring work from around the world.

I also like knowing what’s happening in it. And lately that barrage is bringing me down.

But I have the antidote.

She’s nearly eight pounds now and, every evening after work - after I make dinner for my eight-year-old son and do our dishes - I relieve partner Suzy of baby duties, lie back on the couch and place my little girl on my chest. By then my son is reading Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Double Down for the 67th time, Suzy is preparing some food (she’s vegan; it’s complicated), and I am settling for what’s quickly become my favourite part of the day.

There is no phone, laptop or book. No newsfeed, television or radio.

There is only breathing. And her heartbeat on my chest. And even though she’s usually sleeping, the knowledge that she can feel mine.

I’m not thinking about work deadlines. Or debt. I’m not thinking about power-hungry presidents, pipelines, or mass shootings. I’m not trying to wrap my head around how sons and daughters of immigrants could be anti-immigrant.

I'm not thinking about religion, Nazi sympathizers or why a group of old men in poorly-tailored suits think they should be regulating women's reproductive systems.

Sometimes, she’ll grab my neck, as if trying to pull me closer. Other times she’ll groan as she stretches her limbs. Occasionally she’ll even open her eyes, look at me and smile.

It’s daddy,” I say, smiling back. “I’m home.”

“Happiness,” Walt Whitman said, “not in another place but this place … not for another hour, but this hour.”