Indonesia coffee comes to Kitsilano at Nusa

Channes Kwan hated coffee as a kid. His family owned a small coffee orchard on a hill in Indonesia and he helped harvest the beans. Talking about it now, decades later, Kwan physically re-enacts having to constantly brush twigs and bugs from his hair.

Fortunately, he got over his childhood disdain for the bean and has brought single origin Indonesian coffee beans to Vancouver at Nusa Coffee at 2766 W. 4th Ave.

Serving up Indonesian beans roasted in Langley – which can bought by the half pound – Nusa’s beans are bold, bright and strong. I tried two different medium roasts – Toraja and Java Ijen – pour-over style.

The Toraja was big and bold with a full mouthfeel and a bitter finish. The Java Ijen was more subtle and mellow with a clear and clean finish. The coffees were very different, but where it got interesting for me was when I paired them with some of the excellent Indonesian snacks on offer.

Strangely enough, Kwan mentions, getting customers to choose the Indonesian food, like Indonesian samosa, chicken sticky rice and pandan rice cake, over lemon loaf has been a challenge. For me, when I go to a place that specializes in a certain food, and hear that the food is prepared by three different women from that country, you better believe I’m trying it. I can get lemon loaf anywhere.

The Indonesian samosa pastry was light and crisp, filled with wood ear mushroom, egg, noodle, carrots, bits of chicken and fresh nutmeg. It was warming, but not spicy or heavy, and was best paired with the mellow flavours of the Java Ijen.

I then tried sticky rice wrapped in banana leaf and stuffed with shredded chicken. The coconut in the sticky rice really came through, so did the wonderful lemon grass flavours. The sweetness paired nicely with the bold, acidic Toraja.

I also tried a Pandan Rice Cake topped with shredded coconut. I’ve come across pandan quite a bit lately and I haven’t yet pinned down how to describe the flavour. It’s a bit citrusy, earthy and grassy. Either way, I like it. The cake was dense, spongy, not too sweet and paired best with the Toraja.

The greatest gem at Nusa is Kwan himself. A little quiet at first, but once I started asking questions about Indonesia and the coffee, he proved to be a wealth of knowledge. I learned about the export of Indonesian coffee, how the most expensive coffee in the world – Kopi Luwak – is made, where I should go when I finally go there – depending on how adventurous I want to be – and the different spices used in different regions.