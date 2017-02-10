Seeds of the Future

A young father, kids in tow, visits the Richmond seed library, and selects a few packets of heirloom vegetable seeds to try in his co-op garden. An elderly woman carefully peels back a dried pod, extracting a cluster of smooth, shiny seeds, just as she has for decades. Hundreds of gardeners mill though the hall at VanDusen Botanical Gardens, eagerly clutching this year's bounty of seeds, stopping to talk to the farmers who grew and harvested them.

Seed saving and sharing has taken off in Vancouver. From an ever-expanding number of seed libraries to the popular Seedy Saturdays held across the Lower Mainland, more and more locals are recognizing that growing, collecting and saving seeds is a tangible way to help the environment.

Heirloom or heritage seeds -- older, more well-adapted varietals -- have never been more sought after. The incredible depth of flavour in an heirloom tomato is a quick lesson in what has been lost by seeking uniformity. Collecting and sharing these unique seeds has become the grassroots solution to preserving a rich heritage.

As Dan Jason, writer, lecturer and heirloom seed grower and seller put it, "I see clearly that interest in seed saving is growing as people realize that if we don't have good seeds we won't have good food.With climate change accelerating so rapidly, people are realizing the importance of continually growing out seeds so they can adapt to changing conditions."

Vancouver has responded by creating a wealth of local seed libraries, from Village Vancouve’s supported neighbourhood seed sharing programs to a seed library at Kwantlen Polytechnic University.

Seed libraries help build networks of seed savers, and create locally adapted seed varieties. Members can sign out seeds just as they would library books, with the promise to grow and save them.

Jason noted, " B.C. is far ahead of other provinces in terms of recognizing the importance of food safety and genetic diversity."

Seedy Saturdays, an annual seed selling, swapping and educational event that started in Vancouver, are now held in over 100 locations across Canada.

Focussed on encouraging the use of open-pollinated and heritage seeds, they seek to facilitate local seed exchanges and educate the public. VanDusen Garden will host this year's Seedy Saturday on February 25.

At UBC Farm, a seed-saving project initiated in 2012 led to the creation of the UBC Seed Hub where seed crop production fields are used as both a demonstration site and an area for hands-on workshops, including research and crop development.

Seed saving is important, Jason pointed out, because, "We are rapidly losing our heritage of simple saveable seeds.”

“Corporations are controlling the market with hybrid, patented and genetically modified seeds that are worthless for seed saving purposes," he said. “But seed saving is "both fun and easy, nature is infinitely abundant and diversity trumps monoculture in every way."