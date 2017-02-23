I scream, you scream, we all scream on nice screens

I’m outraged. You’re outraged. We’re all outraged.



Why? Because we’re parents.

Hey, these days, there’s plenty to be upset about. So why waste time and energy on stuff that doesn’t matter?

Take, for example, this note a Texas daycare recently posted on its door, which a parent snapped and posted online, where it subsequently went viral, enraging parents around the globe:

“GET OFF YOUR PHONE!!!!

“You are picking up your child. Your child is happy to see you! Are you happy to see your child?? We have seen children trying to hand their parents their work they completed and the parent is on the phone. We have heard a child say ‘Mommy, mommy, mommy…’ and the parent is paying more attention to their phone than their own child. It is appalling.”

Want to know what’s appalling? I mean, besides the “work” of a preschooler and adults who use all-caps and multiple exclamation marks to try and get your attention? That a tone-deaf note stuck to the door of a daycare can become an international incident.

The Big Squeeze:

Look, I get it: on the tree of strife, this is irresistibly plump, low-hanging fruit. And it clearly struck a digital nerve.

Because it makes a valid point.

What’s that? You’re still working when you pick up the kid? Fair enough. But surely that email reply to your boss can wait until after you’ve feigned interest in Tommy’s abstract crayon art. (Burnt Sienna, Tommy? Really?)

Could we, generally, benefit from less screens/paying more attention to what's in front of us? Absolutely. So let's not lose our minds when someone clumsily says it.

Personally, I don’t have time to debate such trivialities online. I have two kids, two jobs and, for the last six months, I’ve been trying to capture the criminal mastermind who keeps stealing my quarters from the pool locker’s coin-return slot. Sure, I keep forgetting the quarters but, demonstrably …