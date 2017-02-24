Coastal First Nations dance fest reaches milestone at Museum of Anthropology

Fifty years ago, Margaret Grenier’s parents began the work of revitalizing their culture after Canada banned Indigenous ceremony for nearly seven decades.

“It was illegal, essentially, to practice the songs and dances,” Grenier said.

“The consequence would be imprisonment.”

Canada’s potlatch ban was lifted in the early 1950s.

Cara McKenna:

In 1967, Ken and Margaret Harris started an Indigenous dance festival in Prince Rupert in order to educate people and bring back stifled traditions.

That festival ran for two decades, and breathed life back into coastal communities.

“The practice of making regalia and performing song and dance was a very big achievement that began good work in surrounding communities,” Grenier reflects now.

In 2008, after moving to Vancouver, the Gitxsan and Cree dancer decided to start a new version of her parents’ festival in the city.

The Coastal First Nations Dance Festival debuted that year and has been going on ever since.

“Song and dance was just part of what I knew (growing up), and I wanted to make sure that was passed down to younger generations,” she said.

“And I wanted others to have immersive experience in our practices.”

This year marks the multi-day event’s 10-year anniversary.

It will run from Feb. 28 to March 5, with public events starting Thursday evening at the Museum of Anthropology at UBC. Youth outreach workshops will happen earlier in the week.

The festival will celebrate its decade milestone by featuring various performers who have been part of the event over its history.

Artists will come from around Canada and as far away as New Zealand with performances that will include an all-female drum group and Cree hoop dancers.

Grenier said the event that once revitalized coastal ceremonies has now evolved into fostering contemporary influences.

“It’s never about repeating what the previous generation was able to achieve even though the foundation is very much rooted in what was passed down,” she said.

“There’s a lot more work that’s taking place in the current day where you see songs being composed and dances being choreographed.”

At the end of the festival, organizers will take time to recognize those who have been part of the event over the years.