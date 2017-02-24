Sizzle sizzle at Haru Korean Kitchen

I walk into Haru Korean Kitchen just before the rush and grab a seat by the window. The server warns me that it’s hot, but it doesn’t compute. A few minutes later I understand what he means, because there’s a heater right under me, blasting heat. It is the last seat in the house, and I was warned, so I suck it up.

The restaurant is completely white, but not sterile. The only splash of colour was the traditional Korean cloth that covered the banquette seating. The menu has many options from potstickers to stir fries and I order the Mung Bean Jeon ($13), which is a Korean style pancake usually made with seafood and the Stone Bowl Kimchi Bi-Bim-Bap ($13).

Korean food has been slowly making its way into my psyche over the past few years – largely thanks to kimchi. As a Vancouverite, sushi, pho and coconut curry from their respective countries have become diet staples, but Korean food was never as accessible as a California roll.

Despite the busy lunch rush, the food came quick and both dishes were served in piping hot bowls and pans – so hot you could keep warm on a cold day by just standing near them. The sound of a sizzling pan creates a sense of excitement, as if the food is slightly dangerous, and my tastebuds were already on high alert before a morsel of food touches my tongue.

The Kimchi Bi-Bim-Bap is a mixture of pork, kimchi and seaweed with rice. The flavours aren’t delicate, but bold and loud like the bowl it comes in. The spice of the housemade kimchi – fermented cabbage and daikon – hits you first, followed by the pungent flavour of the seaweed and rich pork. It’s hearty, but not oily and the combination is interesting, satisfying and exciting. This is energizing food that will wake you up, make you stand attention and keep you going the rest of the day.

Second, I tried the Mung Bean Jeon, which was served in a 10-inch pan. Forget any maple syrup, this dish is served with soy sauce. With a quiche-like texture, the sprouted mung beans were in their entirety adding density to the dish. What really shone through was the green onion and sesame. I’m not a vegetarian, but I’d say this is a great choice for those who are.

As I ate the hot food by the hot heater I started to get a little overwhelmed. A different server came over to see if I was all right and explained that the heater was controlled by the building, so I sympathize, but I wouldn’t recommend sitting there.