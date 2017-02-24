Modern embroiderers inspired by Vancouver’s natural beauty

An innovative generation of textile artists, grounded in history but inspired by modern technologies and techniques, are working with thread to envision new realities.

Inspired both by Vancouver's thriving arts scene and its natural beauty, today's embroiderers are boldly experimental.

Local embroiderers include Hillary Webb who crafts delicately whimsical images of waves, hawks, and geometric shapes using natural dyes. Trish Graham works with both hand and machine embroidery to create richly colourful artworks, and Nell Burns a contemporary textile artist, combines threads, fabrics and mediums.

Bettina Matzkuhn, a local textile artist and President of the Craft Council of B.C., grew up watching her mother and grandmothers embroider. For her, embroidery is "a language I grew up with, I feel comfortable with," she said.

"The surface, the texture, the importance of touch. There's a richness to it." She noted that it's a tactile art form in an age of smooth, flat screens and keyboards. There is a "human impetus to make beauty out of nothing, and embroidery is a sedimentary process, putting down stitches that slowly add up, " Matzkuhn said.

Embroidery is continually evolving. Graphics, the combination of machine and hand stitching, the use of Photoshop to generate images, and the wide availability and affordability of materials are all leading to new forms and challenged conventions.

Matzkuhn's own work can be divided into two streams: a series of works based on a concept, and images inspired by her hiking trips. In her series Sail for instance, she created 4 sets of sails, embroidering both sides with imagery from pilot and tide current charts, and cloud patterns. Another work referencing her love of the sea is an embroidered map detailIng her memories of sailing in Howe Sound as a child. For an upcoming group show, she is working with a naturalist to create a series of interactive boxes, each with a surprise inside, on the theme of restoration.

"Visual artists have always been attracted to embroidery's richness and metaphors," Matzkuhn said.

And they are finding new ways to use thread as language.

