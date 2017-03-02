Airing our dirty laundry

You don’t know what you’ve got ’til it’s gone.

Last week, our little laneway house’s washing machine broke. Under normal circumstances, not a problem. After all, en-suite laundry is a luxury – one we lived without for years in Kitsilano – when our weekly, somewhat laborious pilgrimage to the neighbourhood laundromat was de rigueur.

It was a simpler time. But laundry day there, which had started out as a small inconvenience, had blossomed into something of a streamlined family affair, a process of lugging overflowing baskets to car, driving to the laundromat, and routine sorting of whites/darks prior to loading multiple machines.

The Big Squeeze:

Son London then loped in a nearby park for 20 minutes until it was time to unload washers, separate hang-dry items, load dryers and hit-up the local Indian joint.

Who knew dirty laundry could taste so good?

Those were the heady days and couldn’t last. Now we have a two-month-old baby who – much like those alien octopodes from the film, Arrival – uses the ejection of body fluids as her primary form of communication.

So now en-suite laundry is something we can’t live without. And, on a spectrum of greatest innovations, it’s currently sitting at No. 2 on my list, right above penicillin and just below aged cheddar cheese.

Baby Dylan’s insistence on puking, pooping and peeing on everyone/everything is to blame. But mom Suzy, too, must shoulder some responsibility for having the machines set to “dizzy” for eight-straight weeks. It’s not an exaggeration to say that, since New Year, our laundry combo has spun more than the Trump White House.

That said, the washing machine died while rinsing a load of my darks. So I drained the excess water, opened the door and put the dripping-wet clothes into the dryer. That’s when I noticed my son’s new jeans had gotten into the mix along with my favourite white t-shirt, which was now completely blue.

I threw it out.