Casual thin crust pizza comes to Hastings-Sunrise

Apparently March 14 was Pi Day, which was lost on me but was pointed out while I was scarfing down some pizza pie at Hastings Sunrise newest pizzeria – Al Buco.

How ironic.

Pi day aside, sometimes you just want to get a pizza and chow down, but finding good thin-crust pizza without an hour-long wait or upscale atmosphere is tough in Vancouver. Al Buco’s unpretentious pizzeria in Hastings Sunrise is a perfect in between for crust connoisseurs who love good pizza, but don’t want to make it an event.

The small 10 seater pizzeria offers classic Italian pizza made in front of your eyes in an open kitchen. The space is quaint with clean mason jar lights strung up in the window, menu on the wall and counter service. It isn’t licensed, but does offer glass bottle sodas.

I tried the classic Margherita Pizza and the Boscaiola – which I cannot pronounce.

The Margherita is topped with tomato sauce, basil and mozzarella. The simple toppings lets the crust shine through, and all pizzas should be judged by the crust.

Thin, crispy but doughy, and lightly salted, the crust was excellently executed by experienced hands. The tomato sauce was fresh, but not acidic, herby and a little sweet. It was really nicely balanced and went down easy as a Margherita pizza should.

The second pizza was the Boscaiola, with pancetta (Italian bacon), mozzarella, mushrooms and black pepper. They ditched the tomato sauce for a cream base. The cream allowed the musty mushroom flavours through and the salty pancetta cut through the rich and creamy flavours. The crust got a little lost in the cream sauce and I would have liked more black pepper, but still I really nice pizza pie.