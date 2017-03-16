Adventure talks: Choose your own adventure, and then share it

Local thrill seekers dream of challenging ocean and mountain treks to newfound vistas.

And luckily there is no shortage of speakers eager to share their wildest tales. The city's newest adventure talk formats borrow from TED Talks and Pecha Kucha-style presentations, with action-filled tales delivered in short segments.

At the upcoming Fascinating Expedition and Adventure Talks (FEAT) on March 30, speakers give seven-minute presentations with images, offering stories of their adventures on land, water and in the air. This year's speakers include a young triathlete, an experienced free climber, a search and rescue worker, and a person with schizophrenia who summits the world's tallest mountains.

Bluewater Cruising Association recently hosted its popular annual Ocean Cruising Adventures Speaker Series with talks ranging from a family's sailboat voyage from Vancouver to Mexico, Hawaii, Alaska and home again, to a couple's seven-year, 34,000-mile Asian Pacific voyage on a 31-foot sailboat.

The Association seeks to inspire those "with an active interest in offshore cruising" by offering guest lecturers who discuss their own sailing adventures," according to Shannon Rae, Education Watchkeeper.

"The sharing of exciting experiences fosters the idea of others doing the same thing," she said. At their Vancouver Club Night, Sarah Richardson, who had previously only sailed for a few hours, gave a talk about her adventure with 13 other women on a 21-day offshore passage from Brazil to French Guyana.

At the upcoming British Columbia Mountaineering Club’s Pecha Kucha, a monthly social presentation, members share knowledge and alpine stories in five to 10-minute talks, from getting lost in the Waddington Range to a canyoneering trip through Snake Canyon in Oman. The presentation, featuring exciting and risky tales of mountaineering, are held at the ANZA Club.

G Adventures, an adventure travel company focussing on sustainable tours, hosts monthly travel talks on the company's most popular destinations." All told, the Concept Store staff have travelled to over 60 countries and all seven continents, noted Cynthia Connell, whose enviable job title reads Concept Store Magician/Travel Guru.

Popular talks have included tales of adventuring in "Peru, the Galapagos, expedition trips to Antarctica and the Arctic, and most recently, Patagonia." G Adventures has also hosted "travel writers, photographers and other special guests in the past. " They have a local Meet Up group, www.up.com/GAdventures-Travellers

This next talk, on April 6th, is hosted by Travis Kelly-Freiberg, who has travelled in Morocco, and will focus on highlights of a 15-day Morocco trip beginning in Casablanca and ending in Marrakech.

"Travel talks provide an opportunity for people to hear stories and see photos from someone who has travelled to a destination they might not have considered visiting before," said Connell.