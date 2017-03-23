Mexican-Indian fusion lives at Vancouver's Masaladobo

When I heard there was a Mexican-Indian restaurant in town I thought this could be really good or really bad, so I tried Masaladobo with no expectations, and was pleasantly pleased.

The concept behind Masaladobo (433 Granville St.) is essentially Indian food prepared in Mexican ways (hence the fusion of the words Masala – like the Indian sauce – and Adobo – as in the Mexican pepper). Tacos become roti-taco-handrolls and salsa verde is raita verde. The menu is largely gluten and dairy free, with vegan options.

The feature of these dishes are the sauces. A classic Indian raita is essentially yogurt mixed with vegetables, herbs or fruit. At Masaladobo, the raita is mixed with the classic salsa verde made with tomatillos, jalapenos and cilantro. Raita Piquante is similar, but made with red chilies. Essentially these sauces aren’t even raita’s because both are made with coconut milk. The Masaladobo Sauce is made with adobo peppers and a little curry, which packs quite a kick.

I tried the Blackened Tuna Tikka Takki ($14), Salmon Pekoras ($14) and the Masaladobo Bowl ($8) with a chicken tikka kebab and ginger duck kebab ($6).

The Blackened Tuna Tikka Takki was served cold with a dollop of each sauce piled on top of the lightly seared tuna. Complemented with cooling red cabbage and placed upon a tortilla chip, the curry spices juxtapose the fresh tuna, making for a light yet hearty bite.

The salmon pakoras are essentially salmon sticks coated with channa (chickpea) flour and deep fried. Served with the three sauces, the salmon acts as a vessel for the three signature sauces it’s served with.

The Masaladobo Bowl, served with your choice of protein and smothered in sofrito sauce – a classic Spanish spicy tomato sauce. I tried the bowl with the duck and the chicken kabob. The chicken tikka kebab stood up best against the strong and spicy sofrito spice, while the duck got a little lost.

Like it’s food, Masaladobo is two things: a take-away, counter service lunch spot that turns into a proper cantina after 2 p.m. for people to linger over their meal and sip on a margarita offered on tap.