Get revved up for scrambling outside the city

Tattooed and waxed-coated, today's moto-culture aficionados are attuned to classic fashion and maximum thrill-seeking.

Vancouver's proximity to top-notch riding areas, surrounded by mountains, lakes, and forested roads makes it a prime location for riders.

Mike Babiarz, a local filmmaker, photographer and enduro rider, is deep into the culture. His interest began five years ago when he started spending a lot of time on Vancouver 's Columbia block where his girlfriend was starting up Duchesse Vintage.

Next door was The Shop, a hub for motorcycle culture where riders came to meet up, drink coffee, and talk bikes.

"That's what got me into it. I wanted to ride with the pack into the mountains and far away," he said. He'd soon bought himself a 1976 Yamaha XT500, and "from day one, I was hooked."

Around town, The Shop is still a central gathering place for motorcycle fans. They also have an annual Spit N Shine where they raffle off a bike.

Babiarz is part of Filthmode, a motorcycle club dedicated to "getting out in the woods with friends on old thumper motorcycles, specifically the XT500, " he said.

A classic three-day roll for the club starts at the Sasquatch Inn in Harrison Mills where they tuck into breakfast before heading north along forest service roads, then through the mountains, setting up hammock tents deep in the Stein Valley overnight. The rest of the roll involves lakes and hidden hot springs.

"There are always flat tires, good times and sore muscles. I can't wait to get out this year," he said.

The Filth Mode crew has inspired Babiarz's latest film, Squatchers, about two Bigfoot hunters in the wild. Shot over three days at Stave Lake, motorcycle riders play a key role in the "campy motor romp, culminating in a dirt- biking Sasquatch chase scene."

It was a team effort. With the help of several other people in the riding community, Babiarz worked with Cory Grandfield on direction and production, and entered the film in a contest "with a crazy prize of dream filmmaking gear." (Watch Squatchers and vote for it here).