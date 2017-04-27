Say hey to Chinatown's Say Hey Cafe

Tucked away under a decaying green sign from a long gone knick knack shop is Say Hey Cafe – easy to miss, but worth seeking out.

The low key space is long and narrow – more like a corridor than a cafe. It’s sparse, with a few tables and a glowing juice fridge stocked with Asian juices and sodas – a point of pride for co-owner Zach Zimmermann.

There’s an interesting trend among small Vancouver restaurateurs who want to open a food shop, but don’t want to deal with massive overhead or crippling permitting. Instead they’re getting creative and making food that doesn’t require a full blown kitchen. The rise of poké in the city is a prime example of this new model, and Say Hey is another example.

Say Hey (156 E. Pender St.) is a simple concept – fresh sandwiches served up quick with equally simple sides like a wedge salad or “magic beans.” All sandwiches are served on sesame crusted baguette from Bon Chaz bakery. The consistency of the bread was perfect for holding the plethora of ingredients.

I first tried the Meatball Hoagie with a mixture of beef and pork meatballs, pickled serrano chili peppers, provolone, arugula and a chili aioli. The meatballs were really delicious with a nice consistency that was not too heavy thanks to the pork/beef combinations. The sandwich itself packed some heat – even arugula has a pepperiness to it – but it wasn’t overwhelming. Cooled off with the aioli and provolone, this sandwich was really balanced and hard to put down.

The second sandwich was a daily feature called the Super Hero. That day’s Super Hero sandwich featured sliced pork shoulder, watercress, dijon mustard, dill pickle and was topped with dill pickle chips and tarragon aioli. They had me at dill pickle chips.

This sandwich was super fresh tasting and the dill and mustard was a really balanced combination. I particularly liked the use of peppery watercress with its substantial leaf and peppery taste against the pork shoulder, which added a bit of fat and salt – satisfying all the taste buds.