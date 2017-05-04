Mouthwatering politics at New Westminster’s Burger Heaven

I usually like to keep politics and food separate, but sometimes food is political and that is precisely what possessed me to head to New Westminster to sample some very political burgers.

For the past 26 years, Burger Heaven (77-10th St.)has held the “Bun-Official Provincial Election Poll,” where the New West institution serves up their take on each political party expressed in burger toppings.

Chris Geib, the General Manager of Burger Heaven claims that previous Bun-Official results have come close to the real thing. He also stressed that the burger-based poll is for fun – it should not be taken seriously.

More Abby Wiseman:

This year there are three parties given their own burger representation and are featured in the Christy Clark Burger, the John Horgan Burger, and the Andrew Weaver Burger. Each candidate’s burger is given a clever menu write-up that explains the choice of ingredients.

The first thing I notice is the price discrepancy between the burgers with the NDP going for $15.12, the Liberal burger going for $13.99 and the Green Party being the cheapest option at $12.84. I’m not sure if this is part of the commentary. If not, it should be.

The Christy Clark Burger is served with a slab of B.C. cheddar cheese and special “CC sauce,” topped with “milder O(u)nions." I had it on a white bun with sesame seeds. The burger was just a classic cheese burger that was good, but not particularly interesting. It is the status quo burger.

Second up was the John Horgan burger and it was spicy. Served with a “Nicely Done Patty” and a slab of B.C. mozzarella, bacon and “h-organ-ic” mango habanero sauce. It was also served with tomato, lettuce and strong “O(u)nions.” I tried it on whole wheat.

The mango habanero sauce was ambitious and the spice really woke up my taste buds and got them excited. At the same time the mozzarella and bacon was a little lost in the spice. This is the bolder choice.

Last up is the Andrew Weaver burger and this little burger was the most bare bones, stripped down burger I’ve had in some time. I forgot how good a burger with ketchup, lettuce, tomato and onions (not “O(u)nions) can be. This is the basic choice.

Of the three burgers I have to say I kept going back to the Horgan burger, but that says more about my love of spice then my love of politics.