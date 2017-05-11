Whiskey Six BBQ brings smoke and meat to Renfrew Street

I try to see the good in the shifting demographic landscape that is Vancouver. When one neighbourhood haunt closes down on Main Street, another opens up or moves to Hastings-Sunrise. It’s unfortunate, but it’s become a reality.

What I do love the most about the times we live in is that some of the best food in the city can now be found on the outskirts. Whisky Six BBQ is a prime example of this shift. Located at 826 Renfrew St. – on the Adanac bike route – it’s an outpost, in an under-served residential neighbourhood.

Marc D. Wicks, owner of Whiskey Six BBQ, was operating out of the Hawkers Mercado at McArthurGlen Designer Outlets in Richmond before setting up a brick and mortar shop. He and Chef Josh McWilliams specialize in making tasty bbq using as many local ingredients as possible, right down to their pickles and in house mustard.

I tried two sandwiches – Crispy Chicken and Whiskey Brisket – with a side of sautéed kale, then washed it down with a bottle of lychee kombucha from Biota Kombucha.

The brisket was sliced not pulled, which I haven’t had in a while. It was lightly smoked with hickory flavours coming through. Served on a brioche bun from my favourite bakery – Fife Bakery – and topped with coleslaw. The smokiness of the brisket was calmed by the cooling coleslaw. The bun did a nice job of absorbing the fat and containing the wet ingredients so nothing felt heavy or greasy. Wicks suggested I dip the sandwich in the side of the homemade bbq sauce which packed a little heat, or slather on some whole grain mustard. The brisket sandwich was tops and at $12, a good lunch investment.

The Crispy Chicken Sandwich was juicy and tender, with a light batter that didn’t taste greasy. Paired with a side of housemade hot sauce gave it a nice kick. The chicken breast wasn’t so big that you felt that greasy grossness in the pit of your stomach. In fact I ate both sandwiches, then rode my bike for two kilometres.

The kale was a nice complement to the sandwiches because it was hearty, but healthy and didn’t add extra fat to the meal. Both sandwiches were paired with a tangy and spicy pickle made from local producer, the Pickle Baron, who happened to wander in while I was eating. That’s the great thing about these local joints, they create a sense of community.

The space itself is warm and inviting with wood tables, slate blue walls and a few taxidermy friends. Perhaps my favourite feature of the space was looking across the street to a buddhist commune that was decorated with messages of peace and monks tending to the garden (funny when you consider I was eating meat and admiring the stuff deer on the wall of Whiskey Six).