Gord Downie looks straight into Metro Halifax's camera for a split second as he performs his Secret Path show in Halifax at the Rebecca Cohn in November.

From Gord Downie to new Haligonians: Metro Halifax photographer Jeff Harper's top picks of 2016

Metro Halifax's photographer picked his top shots of the year, which include everything from politics and skating to musicians and more.

