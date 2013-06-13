Top Stories
Halifax woman from Iran on travelling to United States: 'just sick thinking about it'
Nikki Jafari won't be going south of the border anytime soon after Donald Trump's travel ban was imposed.
- Three men from Syria serving up hope for newcomers to Halifax
- 'Ramped up the intensity:' Hometown favourite Gavin Tucker gearing up for UFC debut in Halifax
- Halifax Heroes: Meet a woman bringing strength and encouragement to seniors
- Human remains found inside vehicle after fire in Nova Scotia
- Otto Somppi shines for Halifax Mooseheads in successful Quebec road trip
- In Edmonton, a love story ruined by Donald Trump
More inside Metro
- Haligonians awed by dragons at Nova Scotia’s Museum of Natural History
- Trump communication confusion causes historic policy paralysis in Ottawa
- Mexico president gets a bounce from clash with Trump
- Canadian permanent residents exempt from Donald Trump’s Muslim ban
- Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust remembrance day
- N.S. teachers resume work-to-rule next week after losing 'trust' in premier: union
- WestJet waives cancellation fees for those affected by Trump ban
- Halifax police arrest two men after early-morning home break-in
- Carbon monoxide poisoning from furnace blamed in two Dartmouth deaths
- Passport-holders of 7 Muslim-majority countries can’t board Air Canada flights
- HMV stores to close by Apr. 30
- 'She Decides': Dutch put millions into birth control fund
- Halifax business owner calls proposed parking meter ticket hike to $50 'ridiculous'
- What's making us fat? Inside the sugar wars