Top Stories

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau answers a question during Question Period in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Tuesday, Jan.31, 2017.

Liberals abandon promised electoral reform in time for 2019 election

PM Justin Trudeau promised to get rid of the current first-past-the-post voting system in time for the 2019 federal election. The about-face is sure to provoke a passionate response from political rivals.

More inside Metro

NHL

More NHL coverage

Most Popular

Crossword & Sudoku Answers

More Crossword & Sudoku answers