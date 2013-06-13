Top Stories

Liz Glusman, from Washington, joins a crowd protesting in Lafayette Park near the White House during a demonstration to denounce President Donald Trump's executive order that bars citizens of seven predominantly Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Washington.

Halifax woman from Iran on travelling to United States: 'just sick thinking about it'

Nikki Jafari won't be going south of the border anytime soon after Donald Trump's travel ban was imposed.

More inside Metro

NHL

More NHL coverage

Most Popular

Crossword & Sudoku Answers

More Crossword & Sudoku answers