Top Stories

Haligonians linked arms to surround Umma Masjid on Friday.

'Standing on guard:' Hundreds circle Halifax mosque to support Muslim faith in wake of Quebec attack

The Ummah Masjid in Halifax had people of all ages and backgrounds link hands around the building in a peace ring on Friday.

More inside Metro

NHL

More NHL coverage

Most Popular

Crossword & Sudoku Answers

More Crossword & Sudoku answers