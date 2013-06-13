Top Stories

Photos At least a thousand came out to the Halifax Women’s March on Washington.

‘We’re not going backwards’: Halifax protests Donald Trump in Women's March

At least a thousand people joined in the protest at Grand Parade, some coming from as far away as Sydney, N.S.

More inside Metro

Focus on Activism

Metro Podcasts

More

Most Popular

Crossword & Sudoku Answers

More Crossword & Sudoku answers