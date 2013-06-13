Top Stories
Halifax Heroes: Paul Vienneau shovels up random acts of kindness across our city
Halifax accessibility and inclusivity advocate considers his contributions a municipal service.
- Talks between Nova Scotia and teachers union resume under media blackout
- Ethics watchdog opens probe of Trudeau's use of Aga Khan's helicopter
- Jose Bautista close to signing with Toronto Blue Jays: Reports
- Eight men have the same wealth as half the world's poorest combined
- 'Now what?' Halifax university hosts panel discussion on possible effects of Trump presidency
- Kyrgyzstan: Cargo plane crash kills 37, destroys village
- Veteran from Ontario held in Ohio jail for crime he can’t remember
- Obama speaks on Israel, Trump in last White House interview
- Israel says Nazi camp excavations unearth link to Anne Frank
- Martin Luther King's radicalism inspires new generation of activists
- Justin Trudeau to face 'tough questions' as town hall rolls into Dartmouth
- Jason Kenney's 'unite the right' plan takes fire from all sides in Alberta
- Hollywood turning out in force for Women's March
- The Safety Pin Box: Activism that fights for radical change
- Halifax Mooseheads can't keep up stellar PK in home loss to Victoriaville Tigres
- Pro wrestling legend Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka dead at 73
- Tugboats finally free stranded tanker off Cape Breton coast
- Cutest captain: Sea lion caught in fishing gear hops on boat
- Donald Trump vows health insurance for 'everybody,' but provides details to nobody
- What happens between now and Ringling's closure in May?
