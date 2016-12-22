Anthony Bourdain has 'contempt' for Trump hotel restaurateur
NEW YORK — A restaurant in President-elect Donald Trump's Washington hotel will remain "Parts Unknown" to celebrity chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain.
Bourdain tells foodie-focused
He also took a shot at another chef, David Burke, for taking over Jose Andres' planned restaurant at the hotel after Andres pulled out in protest of Trump's comments about Mexican immigrants.
The CNN host of "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" suggested the motivation for Borgognone and Burke is to "get in good with the president" and make money.
