Toy sellers and makers offer more options for autistic kids
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Toy stores, with bright lights, loud sounds and crowded aisles, can be hard to manage for children with autism or other sensory issues. For parents, finding toys that match their kids' skill sets and will hold their attention can be a process of trial and error. Big toy sellers and specialists are both trying to provide some better options.
Hasbro, for instance, offers tips on how parents can teach autistic children to play with Mr. Potato Head or a My Little Pony set. Toy maker Melissa & Doug offers stores special
A Toys R Us in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, turned off its music for three hours on a recent Saturday morning and turned its break room into a quiet zone as part of an event planned with the Greater Philadelphia Autism Society. The company's 100 stores in the U.K. have been offering similar hours for one day a year since 2014, and Toys R Us plans to bring similar events to more of its 900 U.S. stores. Chuck E. Cheese's, the chain with arcade games and rides, similarly plans to turn off the music and dim the lights at 40 Northeast restaurants for a couple of hours one Sunday a month starting in January, as part of a trial run.
In the meantime, small stores designed specifically for children with sensory issues are popping up as well.
"The need for a store like this is even bigger than I thought it would be," says Bethany Mathis, who opened Time 4 Toys last month after having a hard time finding toys for her 8-year-old son with sensory processing issues. The walls at the store in Flowood, Mississippi, are painted in soft
An estimated one in 68 children have autism or a related disorder, according to a government study based on 2012 data. That's up from one in 150 a decade before. Symptoms of autism vary widely, and can range from mild social interaction problems to repetitive
Jamilah Rahim opened Spectrum Toy Store in Chicago this year after she realized no toy stores were meeting that need. As an in-home
"It's more of an experience than just a one-stop shop for them to buy toys," says Rahim, who still works as a
Meghan Hetherton drove four hours to visit the store from her home in Eaton Rapids, Michigan. Two of Hetherton's four children are autistic, and when she takes them shopping at big stores, her 4-year-old son hums to cope with the crowds and noise. Hetherton often finds herself apologizing to store workers.
"I shouldn't have to," she says, but "store employees just don't understand." At Spectrum Toy Store, her kids pulled toys from the shelves, played with putty and tried on chewable silicone jewelry before she bought some. "They were able to be themselves," says Hetherton.
Dimming the lights and turning off the music can help some autistic kids, but others may still be affected by a big space, says Dr. Eileen Crehan, a postdoctoral fellow at the autism program at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. She's noticed that movie
After hearing from employees and customers, Hasbro Inc. teamed up with The Autism Project two years ago to teach parents and caregivers how autistic children can play with its toys. The company launched a site called Hasbro Toybox Tools with videos and downloadable instructions for some of its more popular toys, such as Baby Alive dolls and the Chutes and Ladders board game.
"Play doesn't always come natural with kids with autism," but it's important to their development and helps them learn to socialize with others, says Sandra Pierce-Jordan, the executive director of The Birchtree Center, a
Emily Berman says she has had to teach her daughter how to pretend to eat plastic toy foods or how to move a toy train on its tracks. Her daughter is non-verbal, making it hard to pick out toys, says Berman, who is a life coach in Encinitas, California.
"I wish I knew what she wanted," she says. Berman has bought toys suggested by
Another toymaker, Melissa & Doug, began printing a dedicated
"It's really fulfilling," says co-founder Melissa Bernstein.
_____
Contact Joseph Pisani at http://twitter.com/josephpisani .
Editors' Picks
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!