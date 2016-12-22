Vogue Italia editor Franca Sozzani dies at 66
MILAN — Vogue Italia editor-in-chief Franca Sozzani, who championed Italian fashion in the magazine she ran for 28 years, has died at the age of 66.
Thursday's online version of Vogue Italia remembered Sozzani with a simple red heart next to her name. The Italian news agency ANSA said she died after a long illness.
After turns at Vogue Bambini, the Italian version of Glamour and a corresponding men's magazine, Sozzani became editor-in-chief of Vogue Italia in 1988.
She was easy to spot in the fashion crowd with her wavy blonde locks and bright smile. She also had a big social media presence, running a blog on Vogue Italy's
