Life

US university's 42nd list of words it would like to banish

Lake Superior State University's 42nd annual list of words nominated for banishment by members of the public:

— Bête noire

— Bigly

— Dadbod

— Disruption

— Echo chamber

— 831

— Focus

— Frankenfruit

— Get your dandruff up

— Ghost

— Guesstimate

— Historic

— Listicle

— Manicured

— On fleek

— Post-truth

— Selfie drone

— Town hall meeting

— You, sir

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...