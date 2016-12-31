US university's 42nd list of words it would like to banish
Lake Superior State University's 42nd annual list of words nominated for banishment by members of the public:
— Bête noire
— Bigly
— Dadbod
— Disruption
— Echo chamber
— 831
— Focus
— Frankenfruit
— Get your dandruff up
— Ghost
— Guesstimate
— Historic
— Listicle
— Manicured
— On fleek
— Post-truth
— Selfie drone
— Town hall meeting
— You, sir
