For Trump, the 1980s still hold relevance
NEW YORK — Many of President-elect Donald Trump's cultural touchstones, which he'd frequently name-drop at campaign rallies and on Twitter, were at their peak in the 1980s.
That was the decade Trump's celebrity in New York rose, Trump Tower was built, "The Art of the Deal" was published and he first flirted with running for public office.
The "Go Go 1980s" of New York were fueled by Wall Street's rise, a brash decade in which excess was the norm.
Much of what defined the 1980s has since gone out of style.
But Trump, who became a public figure in that decade, has seemingly internalized its ethos, which is reflected in the decor of Trump Tower's lobby to the celebrities he appeared with during the campaign.
