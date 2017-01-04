Ask a Designer: Using yellow well
Gorgeous shades of yellow have become increasingly popular in home decor, a trend that seems set to continue in the coming year. Yellow is prominent in the Sherwin-Williams
"We haven't seen yellow this popular since the '80s," says New York-based interior designer Young Huh. And in the months to come, she says, "we will see more and more of it as accent
But while yellow is having a moment, many shades of it can be challenging to use successfully. We've asked Huh and two other design experts — Florida-based interior designer Andrew Howard and Kayla Kitts, managing editor of special projects for HGTV.com — to share tips on using this sunny, cheerful
___
WHERE TO USE IT
A recent report by Zillow Digs found that homes with white-painted kitchens sell for $1,400 less than homes with yellow kitchens. If yellow walls seem like too big a leap, Howard suggests using yellow for upholstery and pillows or for kitchen cabinets. In addition to kitchens, Huh says yellow is catching on for entries and hallways "because it makes these utilitarian spaces cheerful." In hallways, it adds a sense of sunshine in a space with little natural light.
Kitts suggests using yellow in "small, more compact spaces that you're looking to make larger," like a powder room. She also says you might want to reject some conventional wisdom that yellow is too bright and busy for a bedroom, especially if it doubles as a home office. A warm yellow can energize the space, while still feeling relaxing.
"The trick with yellow is that most people don't even know they like it until they see it in a space." says Howard. "Don't be afraid to go big. I once painted an entire laundry room yellow and everyone that sees it loves it."
___
Yellow is "such a fresh
Kitts and Huh are both fans of more citrusy yellows, and even chartreuse.
"I especially like Pantone's primrose yellow because, like the
These
Kitts agrees: "Buttery shades are really great for adding a warm glow and making a space feel cozy." In rooms that get a lot of natural sunlight, she says, even more neutral yellows like cornsilk will offer that optimistic energy that characterizes yellow.
___
CHALLENGES
No shade of yellow is impossible to use, but do choose with care. Kitts says that if you'll be painting walls yellow, test out a shade and view it throughout the day to see how it changes in different types of natural light and with different lamps.
You might have to live with a sample of a bright, lemon yellow for a few weeks to make sure it's something you want long-term. Yet going with paler yellows isn't always a safer bet.
"Yellow can be tricky, because if it is too pale and the room it is in is relatively dark or gets cool, north-facing light, the
Contrast can also help: "Yellow needs to be paired with a cooler
So take time to choose shades that delight you.
"The yellows that are trending now are the ones that are not pure yellows, but tertiary
Despite its challenges, yellow is an easy
"In the last couple of years we remembered how much we always loved it," he says. "I am really excited to see it popping up more and more, and hope that it's not a trend but a permanent fixture in how we decorate."
