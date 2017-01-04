Ballet dancer says she's losing job because she's too tall
A
A
Share via Email
PHILADELPHIA — A 5-foot-11 dancer who performed as the Sugar Plum Fairy in the Pennsylvania Ballet's Nutcracker this season says she's being dropped from the company because she's too tall.
Sara Michelle Murawski says her one-year contract won't be renewed in May. The Philadelphia Inquirer (goo.gl/hCqZzU) says the 25-year-old is a few inches taller when dancing on pointe. Many of her female peers are about 5-foot-6.
Ballet officials say artistic director Angel (AHN'-hel) Corella needs to put together a cohesive group for next season just as a sports team mixes up its roster each year.
Executive Director David Gray says the decisions are being announced early to give dancers time to audition for other companies for jobs next season.
Murawski is a Norfolk, Virginia, native who trained in Philadelphia and Slovakia.
Most Popular
-
Joseph Boyden's indigenous heritage controversy part of 'broader structural problem'
-
Military veteran, three family members found shot dead in Upper Big Tracadie tragedy
-
Food and beverage changes coming to Halifax International Airport
-
Nova Scotia minister's husband charged with assault, choking, threats
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!