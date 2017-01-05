Duck cull in France's foie gras region to contain bird flu
PARIS — French authorities started slaughtering ducks in the main foie gras-producing region on Thursday to try to contain a dangerous form of bird flu.
Operations to destroy birds got underway in three departments of southwestern France where an outbreak of the H5N8 virus hasn't stabilized.
The virus, which is particularly aggressive in poultry farms, doesn't transmit via food and is harmless to humans.
The French Agriculture Ministry said in a statement that all free-range ducks in a zone covering parts of the Gers, Landes and Hautes Pyrenees departments will be culled. Poultry and ducks grown in confined spaces won't be destroyed, while farms that don't sell live animals and where birds are grown from ducklings to the final products won't be affected by the measure.
The cull is expected to last until Jan. 20 and could potentially affect as many as 1 million ducks.
Since December last year, 89 outbreaks of bird flu have been reported in France, most of them in southwestern France.
The agriculture ministry said the current quick spread of the virus justified the cull, which will be accompanied by compensation measures for farmers.
Farmers' union Confederation Paysanne welcomed the decision not to kill birds raised on a single site, and urged authorities to think about a reshuffle of the whole industry in order to limit the transportation of animals.
