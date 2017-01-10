Team can't reach dog on snowy cliff; it sniffs out solution
SALT LAKE CITY — A search and rescue team hiked up a steep, snowy Utah mountain to try to rescue a dog that was stuck on a narrow ledge above a 50-foot cliff.
The Utah County Sheriff's Office posted a video Monday showing highlights of the Friday operation, but it ended without the animal getting off the mountain near Provo.
A rescuer rappelled down to try to lure the dog named Mary with food. It didn't work because Mary became skittish every time he got close. The team called off the rescue at nightfall and left her with food and hand warmers.
The saga had a happy ending the next day when her owners called to say Mary somehow made it down the mountain alone. She had cuts to her paws but was OK.
