No sign of Japan-related radiation found in Alaska waters
A
A
Share via Email
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — State officials have announced that tests of Alaska seafood continue to show no detectable amounts of radiation, five years after a deadly earthquake and tsunami set off a nuclear disaster at a Japanese power plant.
More than 16,000 people were killed in 2011 after Japan's 9.1-magnitude earthquake, which led to nuclear meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.
Since then, U.S. and international agencies have been conducting tests to determine the health of marine life along the U.S. and Canada, KTVA-TV reported (http://bit.ly/2iZxoG5). Testing regions in Alaska include the Aleutian Islands and Bering Sea, Bristol Bay, the Gulf of Alaska and the southeast region.
The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation said Monday testing last year confirmed Alaska seafood hasn't been affected by radiation from the nuclear plant.
"Testing performed in previous years showed no detectable levels of Fukushima-related radionuclides," according to a statement from the department. "Testing in 2016 also confirmed the quality and health of Alaska seafood has not been impacted by the Fukushima nuclear disaster."
While Alaska appears to be in the clear for now, the department has detected radiation in Canada and said radionuclides have been found in "ultra-low" levels in samples from Tillamook Bay and Gold Beach in Oregon.
"These findings do not indicate a threat to Alaska waters or the safety of consuming marine fish. DEC, in
State officials are still advising Alaska residents to be aware that "fish and shellfish are still subject to local toxins, such as those that cause paralytic shellfish poisoning."
___
Information from: KTVA-TV, http://www.ktva.com
Most Popular
-
Dartmouth Costco workers cover cost, shipping of thank-you collage to Desmond family
-
One Toronto woman's plan to bring more diversity to academia
-
-
Police lay charges after Halifax home broken into twice in same night, suspect tried to jump out window to escape
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!