Marshmallow? Matcha? Boudin? A look at offbeat king cakes
NEW ORLEANS — King cakes — the treats that come around only during Mardi Gras — are rich in history and tradition, but many bakers push the boundaries with quirky ingredients.
___
SKIP SWEET FOR SAVORY
Twins Burgers and Sweets makes the Boudin King Cake. The savory creation is hamburger bun dough, with boudin (a Cajun-style sausage) stuffed inside, sprinkled with crackling crumbs and bacon bits and served with a bottle of Steen's pure cane syrup. Bill Guilbeaux, who owns the bakery with his twin, says it's been labeled the most Cajun thing you'll ever eat: "It's round, it's the shape of a king cake and it's delicious."
___
District Donuts. Sliders. Brew. offers one king cake through the season, with the traditional braided cinnamon-laced dough. It's the Mardi Gras-colored cream cheese topping that gets exotic: The green is a matcha pan dan, the purple is an ube coconut, and the gold is a satsuma vanilla. Aaron Vogel, co-owner, says: "It is fun to produce something for our bakers that is very different and out of the norm."
___
FIT FOR THE KING
Elvis Presley's birthday — Jan. 8 — falls within the Mardi Gras season, so Maggie Scales, executive pastry chef at the Donald Link Restaurant Group , turned his
___
LAMINATED ... WITH BUTTER
At Willa Jean , chef Kelly Fields starts with a Danish dough, laminates it (basically layer lots of butter inside) and spreads the dough with a generous dose of espresso pastry cream and espresso chocolate sugar before rolling it up and topping it with caramelized chocolate and small pops of cholate: "We ... wanted to present a new idea that seemed out of the ordinary where we were actually really just getting back to basic French techniques."
