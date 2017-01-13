Obamas donate daughters' swing set to Washington shelter
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The swing set that President Barack Obama installed on the South Lawn for his young daughters eight years ago has a new home.
The White House says the Obamas donated the set to a shelter in southeast Washington. The Obamas are planning to visit the Jobs Have Priority Naylor Road Program and join residents for a service project Monday in
The Obamas installed the cedar and North American Redwood swing set in March 2009, shortly after moving to the White House.
Daughters Malia and Sasha - who at the time were ages 10 and 7, respectively, - are now 18 and 15.
The White House says the swing set was carted away from its location just outside the Oval Office last month.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!