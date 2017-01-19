Moscow nightclub hosts early inauguration party for Trump
A
A
Share via Email
MOSCOW — Twenty-four hours before Donald Trump is to be sworn in as president of the United States, several dozen people packed a Moscow nightclub to celebrate his inauguration early.
Russian officials openly cheered Trump's win in the November election, and many ordinary Russians see Trump as someone who can mend ties between the two countries following their steady deterioration during Barack Obama's second term.
The inauguration party on Thursday evening at an underground jazz club just off Moscow's main tourist drag attracted a curious crowd: Canadian tourists, an American personal trainer, Russian friends of the night's performers, and the owner of a provincial restaurant called Trump.
Crooner Willi Tokarev, an 82-year-old Russian emigre to the U.S., topped the entertainment bill with his song "Trumplissimo America!" He says it was commissioned by friends of Trump.
Most Popular
-
Floating boardwalk coming to Halifax waterfront with Queen's Marque construction
-
Ontario police say girl who was subject of Amber Alert was not kidnapped
-
Cineplex to open movie theatre at IWK Health Centre in Halifax
-
Conflict of great interest: New York Times reporter stands by story on B.C. ‘Kafkaesque’ political donations
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!